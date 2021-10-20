Mother accused of taking her child prompting Amber Alert charged

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a mom accused of abducting her child on Tuesday prompting an Amber Alert. Investigators say Renee Garcia took her four-year-old son, who she does not have custody of, from his daycare in Chaparral.
Workers say she showed up joking she was going to take the child and when they said she couldn’t, she took him anyway. After the Amber Alert was activated, police say Garcia dropped the boy off at his aunt’s. She then took off and is now charged with custodial interference. It’s not clear why Garcia does not have custody.