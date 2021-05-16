Mother accused in DWI crash that killed 2 children to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque mother accused of driving drunk and crashing her car killing two children will remain behind bars while awaiting trial. Police say 23-year-old Alexis Martinez was speeding and driving drunk when she lost control on the I-25 on-ramp, slamming into the concrete barrier. Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter was her passenger’s two-month-old were killed. Other children in the car were injured.

Story continues below

During a court hearing on Friday, Martinez got emotional as prosecutors played a seven-minute Facebook Live video, taken just hours before the crash showing Martinez drinking, smoking, and taking her hands off the wheel as she drives.

Prosecutors say that show Martinez is a danger to the community. Martinez’s defense argued she should be released because her injuries from the crash require more medical treatment but ultimately, the judge sided with prosecutors and ruled Martinez will be held until trial.