NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Border patrol agents at the El Paso and Santa Teresa ports of entry seized drugs last weekend. Authorities claimed they took ahold of more than 150 pounds of narcotics in four separate incidents.

From December 9 through December 11, agents seized more than 135 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 10 pounds of cocaine, about five pounds of heroin, and more than three pounds of fentanyl.

Border Patrol officials arrested four people. The arrests included a 65-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old woman.

Those people end up with the Homeland Security of Investigations, FBI, or local and state authorities for further legal action.