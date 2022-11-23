ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California.

Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, which reveals more. His family says Travis was on an academic scholarship at UNM and involved in several on-campus programs.

KRQE has learned he was a 2021 graduate from Inglewood High School where he played football. UNM Athletics says he did not play sports at UNM.

The family also added that the “image of Brandon from this incident is far from his normal self.”

News 13 has reached out to the family to see if they were willing to share more. They said they would consider it.