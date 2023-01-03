ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for three dogs that mauled four zoo animals to death in Roswell last week. The dogs attacked three barbary sheep and a wallaby late Wednesday night at the Spring River Zoo.

City officials say the dogs dug their way in. Crews have installed metal barriers in the ground to prevent that from happening again. But there has been no sign of the dogs.

Two are described as brindle mix breed dogs. The other appears to be a mix of a black lab, collie, and pit bull with a white spot on its chest. It’s not yet known if the dogs are strays or have an owner. If anyone sees them, they are asked to call Roswell Animal Services.