ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for three dogs that mauled four zoo animals to death in Roswell last week. The dogs attacked three barbary sheep and a wallaby late Wednesday night at the Spring River Zoo.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year’s Eve event
- New Mexico: Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
- Crime: Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
- Top Story: City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward
City officials say the dogs dug their way in. Crews have installed metal barriers in the ground to prevent that from happening again. But there has been no sign of the dogs.
Two are described as brindle mix breed dogs. The other appears to be a mix of a black lab, collie, and pit bull with a white spot on its chest. It’s not yet known if the dogs are strays or have an owner. If anyone sees them, they are asked to call Roswell Animal Services.