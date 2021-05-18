2 more horse deaths reported in Otero County, reward offered for information

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) –Animal Protection of New Mexico is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the death of multiple horses around Cloudcroft. APNM reports that five horses appeared to have been shot dead and their bodies were left to be scavenged.

Four of the horses were found off of 16 Springs Road and onto Forest Road 5583J while the fifth horse was reported dead on Wimsatt Loop. In late April two additional horses were found dead, apparently shot to death, in the same area raising the total number of horse deaths to seven.

“It is extremely concerning that someone may be intentionally seeking out and shooting horses in the forest, a neighborhood, or anywhere,” said APNM Cruelty Case Manager Alan Edmonds in a press release. “Animal cruelty is a serious crime linked to violence against other vulnerable individuals, including people.

The New Mexico Livestock Board is asking for people to contact them if any other horses are found dead. Extreme animal cruelty is a fourth degree felony.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Animal Protection of New Mexico Animal Cruelty Hotline at 877-548-6263. APNM states that all calls are confidential and callers can choose to remain anonymous.