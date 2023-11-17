ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque library employee accused of peeping on minors in public bathrooms has been out of jail awaiting trial.

However, prosecutors are, again, pushing to lock him up after they said he was spotted taking pictures of children in a play area at Coronado Center.

The judge did rule to put Malcolm Alonzo behind bars, but it wasn’t because of the incident at Coronado Center.

Detectives said they didn’t have enough evidence to justify seizing his phone to see if he was actually taking pictures that day.

Alonzo denied taking pictures of kids in the play area. He said he was only playing Pokemon Go.

The charges against Alonzo stem from an incident at the Coors and I-40 Walmart last month.

At the time, Alonzo was listed on the city’s website as a supervisor at the Westgate Heights Library. According to investigators, a 17-year-old caught Alonzo recording him with a cell phone over the bathroom stall door.

He was charged with voyeurism and released from jail pending trial, but then investigators reportedly found more evidence: a recording of a different minor in a bathroom stall, from a year earlier, on Alonzo’s phone. That video, the judge said, wasn’t known at the time the State originally asked for Alonzo to be held.

In light of that second video, the judge ruled that Alonzo be put behind bars until trial. He must turn himself in by 10 on Monday morning.

The City has stated, as of November 9, Alonzo is no longer employed with the City.

Alonzo has been indicted on three counts of voyeurism and other charges. He is expected to be arraigned next week.