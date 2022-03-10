ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the state fights to keep a driver accused of killing a 7-year-old behind bars, they’re revealing more about his past and his time on the run. Sergio Almanza’s attorneys recently filed a motion asking a judge to reconsider his pretrial detention. The state has filed a detail-filled response.

The road to justice for the family of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya has been a long one already. On December 12, the boy and his father were struck by an ATV while leaving the River of Lights. Three days later, police identified the suspect, Sergio Almanza, accused of speeding and running a red light that night, then taking drastic action to try to hide that ATV.

In their response to his request for release, prosecutors reveal after the crash – and after hiding the vehicle – Almanza attended a party where he drank more alcohol, during which he monitored the status of the case and the victims “Snapping” with others.

But it wasn’t until a month and a half later, on January 31, that Almanza was arrested, crossing back into the U.S. from Mexico. His attorneys claim in their motion that he’s shown he won’t run again because “he could’ve chosen to remain abroad for the rest of his life.”

The state was quick to respond, pointing out that the defendant hid for more than a month and they say “intense pressure from the marshals’ service on his family” is more likely the motivation for his return to the U.S. – something they eluded to after his arrest. “U.S. Marshals had been searching for him the entire time he was missing. He had a warrant out. They were definitely, from what I understand, closing in on his location,” said prosecutor Greer Rose.

And they weren’t delicate in their response to his new request for release, saying “he certainly did not hesitate to leave his family, his children, or the strong community he now cites as a basis,” for reconsideration of his release.

Prosecutors also listed 10 traffic violations Almnaza has had over the years, including several cases of not having a license and reckless driving. That hearing is set for March 23.