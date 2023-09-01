New Mexico State Police investigate a road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-25 near the Isleta Pueblo

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released more information regarding the road rage shooting that took place on Thursday, August 31, on I-25 near Isleta Pueblo. Police say a shooting occurred after two vehicles “were involved in some kind of altercation.”

According to police, two cars pulled onto the shoulder south of Isleta when 37-year-old Sergio Marinelarena-Porras got out of his car and approached the other driver. Shots were fired, and Marinelarena-Porras was hit; he later died at the hospital.

Police detained a 43-year-old man, but he has not yet been identified publicly. There is no word yet on whether or not charges have been filed. Officers say they also recovered a knife at the scene.