Mora man pleads guilty to murder of cousin’s partner

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mora man has taken a plea deal in the murder of his cousin’s partner. Twenty-five-year-old Alex Pacheco was set to go on trial Monday when he agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery.
Prosecutors say last September, Pacheco shot his cousin Ben Montoya Jr. and Jermaine Jennings over a family dispute. Jennings died. Pacheco initially claimed self-defense, but prosecutors say there was no evidence Jennings or Montoya posed a threat.