MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has acquitted a 71-year-old Mora man of murder. Investigators say David Griego shot and killed 66-year-old John Serna during a dispute in September 2021.
Story continues below:
- Legislature: Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue to go towards the economy, education
- Albuquerque: Taos Pueblo artists showcased at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
- Travel: Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
- New Mexico: Website removes New Mexico voter registration info
Prosecutors argued the two had a long-standing dispute, including Serna attacking Griego with a rock earlier in the day. But Griego claimed it was self-defense.
While jurors found Griego not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter, they did convict him of unlawfully carrying a firearm, a petty misdemeanor.