MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has acquitted a 71-year-old Mora man of murder. Investigators say David Griego shot and killed 66-year-old John Serna during a dispute in September 2021.

Prosecutors argued the two had a long-standing dispute, including Serna attacking Griego with a rock earlier in the day. But Griego claimed it was self-defense.

While jurors found Griego not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter, they did convict him of unlawfully carrying a firearm, a petty misdemeanor.