ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A months-long narcotics investigation by the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) Crime Suppression Bureau ended on December 20. It resulted in three arrests, the seizure of seven guns, and hundreds of grams of drugs.

According to an NMSP press release, agents discovered that 32-year-old Mark Armijo and 39-year-old Shawna Sitz were selling fentanyl and cocaine out of a home on the 200 block of 9th Street in Albuquerque. Agents purchased narcotics from the two on different occasions. A search of the house yielded two rifles, five handguns, 136 grams of fentanyl, and 202 grams of cocaine.

Alex Garcia, 20, was identified as the one supplying the narcotics to Armijo and Sitz. A search of Garcia’s home resulted in the discovery of 1 kilogram of cocaine and $2,000 in cash.

Garcia was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Armijo and Sitz were arrested and charged with five counts each of trafficking a controlled substance by distribution.