ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mom who pled guilty to being involved in a drunk driving crash that killed two kids in 2021 will be sentenced.

According to a criminal complaint, Danielle Ortiz along with the driver Alexis Martinez were both drinking when Martinez slammed into a concrete barrier near the Big-I.

Martinez’s 7-year-old daughter was killed, along with Ortiz’s infant son.

Martinez was sentenced last month and will be spending the next 20 years behind bars

As for Ortiz, her sentencing hearing will start at 2:30 on Monday afternoon.