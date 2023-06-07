ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who has been charged with child abuse after her two-year-old son tested positive for fentanyl made her first court appearance today, June 7. Jessica Garcia was arrested this week, three months after her child lost consciousness at a hotel in Albuquerque and was brought to the University of New Mexico Hospital to be revived.

Through tests performed at the hospital, it was discovered that the child had overdosed on fentanyl. Garcia and her adult daughter, Alizae Holguin, gave initial statements at the hospital but then fled.

Police found evidence of drugs, along with text messages about the boy having drugs in his system, in their search of Garcia’s hotel room. CYFD informed police that both Garcia and Holguin failed to show up for multiple scheduled drug tests. There is now a warrant out for Holguin’s arrest as well.

Prosecutors have filed for pretrial detention in the case. The case will be transferred to a district court judge for the detention hearing.