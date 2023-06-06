ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother has been charged with child abuse after police say her two-year-old son tested positive for fentanyl earlier this year. Jessica Garcia was arrested on June 5, three months after police say the young boy lost consciousness at a hotel on Illiff Road near Coors Boulevard.

On the day of the incident, doctors revived the boy and took the tests that came back with results positive for fentanyl. According to the arrest warrant, Garcia and her grown daughter, Alizae Holguin, gave statements about what happened at the University of New Mexico Hospital. However, the two left the hospital and never returned.

When police searched their hotel room, they found drugs and paraphernalia inside. They also found text messages from Holguin to Garcia talking about the child having drugs in his system.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Garcia locked up until trial. Holguin has also been charged with child abuse, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. According to the criminal complaint, CYFD told investigators they had drug tests scheduled for both women but they failed to show up.