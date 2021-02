ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of abducting her kids from CYFD custody will face a judge Thursday. Clorisa Covington is accused of taking her kids from a dentist appointment, whom she doesn’t have custody of. A couple of days later, she and her two young sons were found safe at a motel in northeast Albuquerque.

At Thursday’s hearing, a judge will decide if Covington will have to stay behind bars until trial.