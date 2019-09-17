Mom accused allowing daughter to be trafficked wants charges dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom allegedly involved in the trafficking of her own daughter wants all of her charges dismissed.

Terri Sanchez was arrested in May 2018 alongside James Stewart, accused of abusing their then 7-year-old daughter. Stewart is accused of forcing her into prostitution in exchange for drugs.

Sanchez is facing child abuse charges for letting it all happen. Now, her lawyers are fighting to have these charges dismissed, claiming she is not competent to stand trial.

Judge Cindy Leos is expected to rule on the motion next month.

Last week, KRQE News 13 reported that Stewart and Sanchez are facing new charges for abusing another one of their children. They are both still in custody.