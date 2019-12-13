MMA fighter wanted for stealing $3,000 from late grandfather

Tyler East

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – An MMA fighter who is no stranger to trouble is wanted again by police.

Bosque Farms police say 28-year-old Tyler East has a warrant out for his arrest. A criminal complaint says he stole $3,000 from his grandfather’s bank account after he died.

Police say during a traffic stop, East resisted arrest and was able to get away. He faces a charge of fraud over $2,500.

East has a history of run-ins with the law. Back in 2012, he beat up his girlfriend and has repeatedly failed to comply with probation.

