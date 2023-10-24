CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) — A jury couldn’t convict a Carlsbad man on first-degree murder and evidence tampering charges.

Manuel Sanchez was charged in connection to the 2014 murder of Brian Runnels, whose body was found back in 2020.

Police believe Sanchez murdered Runnels in his camper, and then, with the help of Brett Roark, disposed of the body.

The jury deliberated on Monday after a week-long trial, but they ultimately came back as a hung jury.

Judge Jane Shuler-Gray declared a mistrial. Roark’s trial is scheduled to begin in February.