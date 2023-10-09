LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman accused of traveling across state lines with the intention of trafficking a child for prostitution, Bianka Vega, 23, agreed to plead guilty to Misprision of Felony, according to federal court records.

Cameron Phifer, 24, Deryan Thomas, 32, and Vega were initially indicted in June on Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Sex Trafficking and Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Interstate Transportation to Engage in Prostitution, and two other charges.

According to federal court documents, a teenager, referred to as “Jane Doe” in public records, went missing from her Lubbock home on November 28, 2022. Court documents stated, “After failed attempts to locate Doe, her family reported her missing on December 13 and an investigation began.”

Court documents stated authorities discovered the teen left Lubbock with Vega and her boyfriend, Thomas.

“Vega and Thomas took Doe from Lubbock to Odessa, Texas in part for the purpose of sex trafficking,” federal court records said. According to court documents, they met with Phifer, who knew Thomas from belonging to the same “rap music group” in Lubbock. Court records said Phifer was “known to be involved” in sex trafficking.

“While in Odessa, Doe was educated on how to engage in prostitution by Vega, Thomas, and Phifer,” court documents stated.

Court documents stated the group made plans to travel to Carlsbad, New Mexico, and continue trafficking there. Once in New Mexico, court records said Phifer had “primary control” over the victim. On December 8, an ad was posted on a website known for trafficking advertising. Court records said the ad offered sexual services and showed lewd pictures of Vega and the victim. The ads were for the areas of Roswell and Carlsbad.

According to court records, Vega was contacted by law enforcement, and she told Phifer the victim was underage. Court records stated Phifer responded with something along the lines of, “It’s too late to stop.” Phifer eventually left the victim at a hotel in Carlsbad where she was picked up and trafficked by someone else, court documents stated.

Phifer, Vega and Thomas

Court documents indicated Thomas and Phifer pleaded not guilty back in June.

If Vega’s plea is accepted, she will be sentenced at a later date to no more than three years in prison. As of Monday, Vega remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a U.S. Marshall remand.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. Survivors of human trafficking can find resources and help at the Lubbock Police Department, OneVoiceHome, and Voice of Hope.