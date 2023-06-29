SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –Months after they were stolen from Albuquerque a hot air balloon and local food truck turn up in a remote part of the state and that wasn’t all deputies found. The Socorro County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they said was responsible for the stockpile of stolen vehicles.

“I honestly was just putting it in my head. You know it’s gone,” said Andrea Silva, Las Rivas Food Truck co-owner.

Andrea Silva is one of the owners of the Las Rivas Food Truck in Albuquerque. It was stolen Tuesday morning right in front of her home near Coors and Rio Bravo. When their story aired Wednesday evening, a viewer in Socorro recognized the truck and called the sheriff’s office.

The truck along with seven other cars were found in an unincorporated area off Highway 60 and I-25. The Socorro Sheriff’s Office arrested 64-year-old Jerry Sedillo– who has a long criminal record. They said he had the cars in various states of disassembly. “They were completely stripped down, nothing but the frame where we could get vin numbers from,” said James Nance, Socorro County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the recovered items included a hot air balloon that was stolen along with its trailer back in May. Troy Bradley is the owner and pilot of the balloon. He says he couldn’t believe it when his wife called him this morning to share the good news.

“I really felt like stolen merchandise if its not found in fairly short order who knows where it could be…now after almost two months, it’s hard to believe that we actually did find it,” says Troy Bradley, balloon pilot.

Silva says she’s just grateful she got her truck back because not everyone is so lucky. “I feel for the people that lost their food trucks because I know the feeling of losing your truck, thankfully I’m getting it back,” says Andrea Silva, Las Rivas Food Truck co-owner.

The Socorro County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe Sedillo acted alone. They will be working with officials from the other counties to identify other suspects.