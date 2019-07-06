Missing evidence in Santa Fe murder case spurs internal investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after evidence in a Santa Fe murder investigating went missing.

Christopher Garcia was arrested in 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Selena Valencia. Now, the case against him has hit some challenges.

When the District Attorney’s office requested evidence that included a blood swab, fingernail clippings, and a t-shirt with blood on it be sent to the crime lab for testing, police crime scene techs couldn’t find it.

Santa Fe police say an internal investigation is now underway to figure out how it got lost and re-evaluate evidence policies and procedures. An attorney for Garcia has since filed a motion asking the charges be dismissed, but police say it’s not the only evidence they have against him.