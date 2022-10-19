MILAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Milan man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he posted a photo of himself with a dead badger. According to a criminal complaint, a Game and Fish conservation officer spotted the photo on Zacharia Copeland’s Facebook page last month.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Autopsy of late Organ Mountain football player released
- Crime: VIDEO: Albuquerque Halloween store robbed at gunpoint
- Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque rolls out plan to revitalize downtown
- Community: BioPark elephant to receive eye surgery
Investigators learned Copeland did not have a proper trappers’ license. He reportedly told Game and Fish officers he shot the badger when it came up out of a hole because he heard they could be aggressive.
Badgers are a protected species in New Mexico and it’s illegal to trap them and other fur=bearing animals out of season.