MILAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Milan man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he posted a photo of himself with a dead badger. According to a criminal complaint, a Game and Fish conservation officer spotted the photo on Zacharia Copeland’s Facebook page last month.

Investigators learned Copeland did not have a proper trappers’ license. He reportedly told Game and Fish officers he shot the badger when it came up out of a hole because he heard they could be aggressive.

Badgers are a protected species in New Mexico and it’s illegal to trap them and other fur=bearing animals out of season.