ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of Victoria Martens is expected to testify Friday in the trial tied to her daughter’s killing. Michelle Martens will take the stand in the case against her former boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, marking the last witness before the trial goes to closing arguments.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses have already given extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death.

Gonzales is facing one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death, seven counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the case tied to the 10-year old girl’s August 2016 murder. Gonzales dated Michelle Martens for roughly one month before Victoria was killed in a northwest Albuquerque apartment.

Victoria was killed on August 23, 2016. Prosecutors argue that Gonzales put Victoria in a dangerous situation that eventually lead to her death. Gonzales is also accused of helping his cousin, Jessica Kelley, dismember Victoria and clean the crime scene in an attempt to conceal the 10-year old girl’s death.

Prosecutors believe an unknown man strangled Victoria to death. Meanwhile, the defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death or the crime scene clean-up. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.