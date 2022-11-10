ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michelle Martens, the mother of 10-year-old Victoria Martens who was murdered in 2016, is set to be sentenced Thursday for her role in the crime. Victoria was murdered and then dismembered inside her westside apartment in 2016.

She took a plea deal to one charge of reckless child abuse resulting in death. Fabian Gonzales and Jessica Kelley have both already been sentenced for their roles in Victoria’s death. Kelley is serving a 44-year sentence for her role. Gonzales was sentenced to 37.5 years in October for his role in the death.