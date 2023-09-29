ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested 19-year-old Grant Haneckow for allegedly bringing a controlled substance into the Metro Detention Center.

BCSO says Haneckow is a corrections officer at the facility. Law enforcement claims he had about 41 sealed Suboxone strips in his possession. The strips are a prescription narcotic often used to treat addiction.

Haneckow was booked into the Metro Detention Center after his arrest, BCSO says. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.