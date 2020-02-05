Metro 15 teen to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teenager who has been identified as one of the worst criminals in the city will stay behind bars until trial. Adrien Nieto, 18, was arrested last Wednesday after he fled from officers and carried a gun onto Lavaland Elementary School’s campus.

Police say he’s gotten into trouble since he was 12-years-old and once fled from the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center. Nieto is facing charges of child abuse, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, and carrying a deadly weapon onto school grounds.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Stanley Whitaker announced that federal prosecutors will likely charge him with a gun charge which could greatly lengthen his sentence.