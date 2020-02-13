Live Now
Metro 15 suspect turns down plea deal

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metro 15 suspect accused of being part of a violent gang rejected a plea deal on Thursday after he violated his probation.

Investigators put 21-year-old Elias Miyamoto on the list of Albuquerque’s worst criminals in January. He had been involved in multiple crimes including auto theft and robbing a man at knifepoint.

He will stay locked up as he awaits his next hearing.

Correction: In a previous version KRQE reported that prosecutors offered Miyamoto but he turned it down, which is incorrect.

