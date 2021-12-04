Metro 15 suspect arrested in multi-agency effort

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man that was featured on the city’s Metro 15 list was arrested on November 30 due to a multi-agency effort that included New Mexico State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals. Asa Laroy Webb had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon.

Story continues below

Officials say the arrest happened when Webb was identified in the area of Central Avenue and Pennsylvania Street NE. He was arrested without incident. Webb was arrested by the United States Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force (USMS-SWIFT). The agencies involved include the New Mexico State Department of Corrections-Probation & Parole, the New Mexico State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the Albuquerque Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the United States Marshals Service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES