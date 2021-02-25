Metro 15 list updated with offender with active felony warrant

Gregory Chestnut (courtesy APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has added 45-year-old Gregory Chestnut to the Metro 15 List. According to the department, Chestnut has an active felony warrant on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Chestnut has a lengthy criminal history that includes aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, and negligent use of a deadly weapon. The Metro 15 is an updated list of offenders who are considered to be drivers of crime in Albuquerque.

  • Freddy Eleocadio-Remijo
  • Anthony Chavez
  • Denise Espinosa
  • Gregory Chestnut
  • Adrian Nieto
  • Christopher Young
  • Juan Martinez
  • Uvaldo Avila
  • Martin Marioni Jr.
  • Darius Rivera
  • Francisco Beltran
  • Edgar Luis Torres
  • Francisco Javier Perez-Milanez
  • Isaiah Elijah Anthony Hayes
  • Jesus Garcia
Metro 15 (images courtesy APD/Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

The first Metro 15 list was created in November 2019. APD reports that as offenders are arrested, new offenders and fugitives are identified based on their criminal history and the potential for successful prosecution.

Since the operation started, 53 offenders have been arrested. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the offenders is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.

