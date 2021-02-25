Metro 15 list updated with offender with active felony warrant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has added 45-year-old Gregory Chestnut to the Metro 15 List. According to the department, Chestnut has an active felony warrant on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Chestnut has a lengthy criminal history that includes aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, and negligent use of a deadly weapon. The Metro 15 is an updated list of offenders who are considered to be drivers of crime in Albuquerque.

Freddy Eleocadio-Remijo



Anthony Chavez

Denise Espinosa

Gregory Chestnut

Adrian Nieto

Christopher Young

Juan Martinez

Uvaldo Avila

Martin Marioni Jr.

Darius Rivera

Francisco Beltran

Edgar Luis Torres

Francisco Javier Perez-Milanez

Isaiah Elijah Anthony Hayes

Jesus Garcia Metro 15 (images courtesy APD/Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

The first Metro 15 list was created in November 2019. APD reports that as offenders are arrested, new offenders and fugitives are identified based on their criminal history and the potential for successful prosecution.

Since the operation started, 53 offenders have been arrested. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the offenders is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.