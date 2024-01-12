**Editor’s Note: The headline for this article indicated the sentence was longer than it was. It has been corrected.**

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mescalero woman was sentenced to 41 months in prison for an assault charge. Lucinda Ann Yuzos, 49, pled guilty in federal court on April 25 to the assault of an intimate partner resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Court records state on May 31, 2022, Yuzos assaulted the victim, John Doe. Officers found Doe sitting on the front steps of a home with blood dripping down his forehead when they arrived. When Doe removed the hat he was wearing, officers saw a large, 6-inch gash on the victim’s forehead. The bone underneath was visible.

After Mescalero Fire Rescue (MFR) evaluated the victim and determined that he needed to be transported to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. Doe spent four days in the hospital. His right orbital floor was fractured, and he had a large blowout-type fracture of his right orbital wall including displaced bone fragments in his sinuses requiring surgery. Since the initial surgeries, the victim has had eight additional surgeries at the Eye Institute of New Mexico in Albuquerque and is still being treated for the injuries from the attack.

Yazo admitted to hitting Doe with a blunt object in her plea agreement. In the sentencing hearing, Yuzos admitted that the object was a 2×4.

Following her release from prison, Yuzos will be under three years of supervised release.