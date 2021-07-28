Mescalero man sentenced to 2 years in prison for 2019 assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Mescalero man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for an assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, William Monte Hosetosavit, 27, assaulted Jane Doe in Otero County on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in 2019.

According to the plea agreement, Hosetosavit hit the victim in the face with his elbow causing prolonged disfigurement to her eye socket. Hosetosavit will be subject to three years of supervised release. The news release states that the Mescalero Agency of the Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron O. Jordan prosecuted the case.

