Mescalero man pleads guilty to domestic assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a 28-year-old Mescalero man has pleaded guilty to domestic assault. According to a plea agreement and court documents, on March 2, 2020, Drew Jerome Beck assaulted his partner in their home in Otero County on the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

According to court documents, the victim, identified as Jane Doe, called 911. That’s when an officer arrived at the home, Beck fled through the back door. The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Beck previously was convicted of battery against a household member in Ruidoso in 2011 and was convicted of domestic violence in Mescalero Tribal court in 2017. Beck faces up to 10 years in prison. Beck will remain in custody pending sentencing.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Aaron O. Jordan is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.