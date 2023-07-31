ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Mescalero man is facing assault charges following an attack on the Mescalero Apache reservation. The United States Department of Justice said on Monday that 20-year-old Lestat Cree Valdez made an initial appearance in federal court.

Court records say the victim was sleeping on a couch in a residence when she awoke to being stabbed in the head and chest. A witness heard the victim’s call for help and saw Valdez attacking the victim. The witness chased Valdez off and then returned to give medical aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived.

Valdez would turn himself in to the police later that day. He admitted to them he had taken LSD and two other drugs and told police he had lost control of his body.

If convicted, Valdez faces 10 years in prison. He will remain in custody until trial.