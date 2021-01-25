Mescalero man charged with sexual abuse of minor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A single pair of closed handcuffs against a plain white background.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a Mescalero man has been charged in federal court with sexual abuse of a minor. James Darius Caje, 27 was charged on January 21 and will remain detained pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on the night of Feb. 24 or early morning of Feb. 25, Caje allegedly entered the bedroom of the victim who was younger than 16-years-old and assaulted her. The complaint state that the next day, the victim reported the assault to a school counselor, who then told law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports the incident took place on the Mescalero Apache Reservation. If convicted, Caje faces up to 15 years in prison.

The FBI investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jordan is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES