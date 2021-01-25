Mescalero man charged with sexual abuse of minor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a Mescalero man has been charged in federal court with sexual abuse of a minor. James Darius Caje, 27 was charged on January 21 and will remain detained pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on the night of Feb. 24 or early morning of Feb. 25, Caje allegedly entered the bedroom of the victim who was younger than 16-years-old and assaulted her. The complaint state that the next day, the victim reported the assault to a school counselor, who then told law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports the incident took place on the Mescalero Apache Reservation. If convicted, Caje faces up to 15 years in prison.

The FBI investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jordan is prosecuting the case.