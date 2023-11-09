NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Frank Shorty Trujillo, 18, has been charged with domestic abuse after investigators said he attacked a woman in October. According to investigators, Trujillo pushed the mother of his child because his “weed” had not been delivered to the home. She fell on top of the baby. Trujillo is then accused of strangling her, punching her, biting her, and pulling her hair.

The next morning, the woman tried to talk to Trujillo who had a knife. Investigators said Trujillo cut himself with the knife and then ran into the woods to avoid being arrested after he was told that law enforcement had been called.

Trujillo was charged with assault by strangulation and/or suffocating a spouse or intimate partner. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.