ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 36-year-old Mescalero man was arraigned on January 20 on an indictment charging him with an assault officials say happened in May of 2022. According to court records, Dennett Jerome Chee allegedly assaulted a victim in Otero County on the Mescalero Apache reservation. The victim, identified as John Doe, suffered serious bodily injury.

Chee was indicted on January 10 by a federal grand jury. He will remain in custody until his trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Chee faces up to 10 years in prison.