Mescalero Apache man sentenced for 2019 chainsaw attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old New Mexico man for attacking someone with a chainsaw. Federal investigators arrested a member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, 20-year-old Josea Michael Kazhe in March after he was accused of assaulting another man with a chainsaw on the reservation on Dec. 24, 2019.

Kazhe pleaded guilty and a judge sentenced him on on Dec. 8 to a year and a half in federal prison. Following his prison term, Kazhe will serve two years of supervised release.    

