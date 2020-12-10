Mescalero Apache man sentenced for 2019 chainsaw attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Mayor Tim Keller, Interim Chief Harold Medina, and leaders from the Albuquerque Police Department took part in a news conference at 12 p.m. on Thursday to provide updates on anti-crime operations and the Violence Intervention Program and the Rapid Accountability Diversion Program. Mayor Keller began the discussion by highlighting rates of violent crime in Albuquerque compared to other large cities.

While crime in Albuquerque is still high, the mayor acknowledged that Albuquerque is in a better position than other cities. "Out of 67 of the largest cities in America, we are one of just two cities that have actually seen violent crime go down in every category and flat in homicide," said Mayor Keller citing a report from the Major City Chiefs Association.