Men wanted for break-ins at Albuquerque Walmart, Albertsons

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two burglars.

Police say on Oct. 1, two male suspects entered the Albertsons near Eubank and Candelaria around 1 a.m. by smashing through a glass door. They took multiple bottles of liquor and left on foot.

On Saturday October 12, the same suspects were seen entering the Walmart on Menaul the same way but authorities say after they saw the store didn’t carry liquor they left without taking anything.

If you have any information on these two individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com

  • (courtesy Crime Stoppers)
  • (courtesy Crime Stoppers)
  • (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss