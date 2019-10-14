Men wanted for break-ins at Albuquerque Walmart, Albertsons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two burglars.

Police say on Oct. 1, two male suspects entered the Albertsons near Eubank and Candelaria around 1 a.m. by smashing through a glass door. They took multiple bottles of liquor and left on foot.

On Saturday October 12, the same suspects were seen entering the Walmart on Menaul the same way but authorities say after they saw the store didn’t carry liquor they left without taking anything.

If you have any information on these two individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com