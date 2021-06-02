Men accused of kidnapping, beating man at NE Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a man was brutally beaten after being set up to be robbed by a friend. The victim told police last Monday he was hanging out with Malik Baker, a friend from high school, who brought him an apartment near Eubank and Montgomery.

Police say when he tried to leave, Eric Flores and Bryan Flores duct-taped him to a chair. He says they beat him and burned his hand while asking for the pin number to his debit cards. All while Baker watched.

When they left the room, the man was able to free himself and escape. He asked a good Samaritan to drive him to the police station. SWAT later responded, surrounding the apartment. When they finally got in, no one was there. Police are still searching for Baker.