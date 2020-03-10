Men accused of drug trafficking appear in court

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The two men who allegedly ran a drug trafficking business from and Albuquerque smoke shop were in court on Tuesday.

David Caldera, 18, and Omar Marquez, 27, were arrested earlier this month. During a search, police found seven guns, five pounds of marijuana, more than $100,000 worth of illegal THC products, and $300,000 in cash.

The district attorney’s office says Caldera used his Snapchat to make his sales. Marquez, the shop’s owner is accused of also selling marijuana from the storefront.

Judge Charlie Brown ruled that Marquez be held until trial while Caldera was released with maximum supervision.

