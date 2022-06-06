ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonah Grace and Jonathan Del Rio Escobedo, the men accused of leading police on a chase that prompted the closure of an East Mountain high school, pled not guilty in court June 6. The two are accused of carjacking an SUV near an apartment complex on Old Airport Road before leading police on a pursuit and crashing in the East Mountains.

Both Grace and Del Rio Escobedo are being held behind bars until trial. They are charged with armed robbery, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, and other charges.