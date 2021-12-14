Memorial grows for 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run; questions surrounding driver remain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say Albuquerque police took away an ATV from a home near Coors Blvd. and Central Ave. Monday night that looks like the one that hit and killed a seven-year-old and then fled the scene. However, at this time there has been no word of any arrest from the Albuquerque Police Department.

A viewer took a video of a home on 65th Street on Monday night where APD was at the scene. Neighbors tell KRQE News 13 that officers spent the afternoon keeping an eye on the home and Monday night conducted a search and ultimately took away the ATV that had obvious damage to it.

APD has been searching since Sunday night for the driver of an ATV that hit seven-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya and his father as they crossed Central Ave. at Tingley Rd. after attending the River of Lights. There is a growing memorial at the site of the crash with people leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and candles.

KRQE News 13 was there on Tuesday where several people stopped to pay their respects. “I’m sorry that this happened. It’s sad because you can take so many precautions and inaction or inadequacy of paying attention and it doesn’t just affect you but affects others. People who didn’t even know this existed and they’re the victims of carelessness,” said bike rider Jared O’Shaughnessy.

Bhattacharya was a second-grader at Georgia O’Keeffe Elementary. On Tuesday, Superintendent Scott Elder sent a letter to the Albuquerque Public Schools community: