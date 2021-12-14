Memorial grows for 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run; questions surrounding driver remain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say Albuquerque police took away an ATV from a home near Coors Blvd. and Central Ave. Monday night that looks like the one that hit and killed a seven-year-old and then fled the scene. However, at this time there has been no word of any arrest from the Albuquerque Police Department.
A viewer took a video of a home on 65th Street on Monday night where APD was at the scene. Neighbors tell KRQE News 13 that officers spent the afternoon keeping an eye on the home and Monday night conducted a search and ultimately took away the ATV that had obvious damage to it.
APD has been searching since Sunday night for the driver of an ATV that hit seven-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya and his father as they crossed Central Ave. at Tingley Rd. after attending the River of Lights. There is a growing memorial at the site of the crash with people leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and candles.
KRQE News 13 was there on Tuesday where several people stopped to pay their respects. “I’m sorry that this happened. It’s sad because you can take so many precautions and inaction or inadequacy of paying attention and it doesn’t just affect you but affects others. People who didn’t even know this existed and they’re the victims of carelessness,” said bike rider Jared O’Shaughnessy.
Bhattacharya was a second-grader at Georgia O’Keeffe Elementary. On Tuesday, Superintendent Scott Elder sent a letter to the Albuquerque Public Schools community:
Our hearts are broken knowing Pronoy Bhattacharya has left our world. While all of us at APS, especially Pronoy’s teachers, staff, and friends at Georgia O’Keefe, will miss him dearly, no one is in more pain today than Pronoy’s parents and family. We cannot possibly know what this loss feels like to the Bhattacharya family, but we want them to know they are not alone and we will be here to provide whatever support is needed.
We are praying for Pronoy’s father, who remains hospitalized, recovering from injuries suffered in the crash that took his young son’s life.
APS has made counselors available to staff, students, and families at Georgia O’Keefe Elementary School, where Pronoy was a second- grader. Everyone who knew Pronoy describes him as a bright, warm, energetic, and fun boy. This is an incredibly difficult time, and I encourage everyone to spend time with loved ones, ask for help coping if needed, and in honor of Pronoy to be kind to one another now and always.
Respectfully,Scott Elder, Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent