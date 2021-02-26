MDC warns community of telephone bail scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center reports that it has been made aware of a potential bail bond scam that involves a victim being called on the phone and being told that their family member has been arrested. According to MDC, callers are requesting that friends or family members can pay a sum of funds to get their family members out of custody.

Callers will then reportedly say that in order for the victim’s family member to be released from custody, payment should be made by a specific method to a specific location. MDC explains to the community that at no time will they call anyone to request payment for the release of any inmate.

If you feel you have been a victim, you are asked to contact the local authorities.