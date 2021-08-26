MDC officer facing federal child porn charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center is facing federal child pornography charges. the U.S. Attorney’s Office says back in January, 43-year-old Craig Branish went into a social media app and commented on two videos showing a naked child.

They say he then uploaded a video of child porn later that day. Investigators say they found more sexually explicit videos involving children on his phone. Branish will appear in court for a detention hearing Friday. If convicted, Barnish faces up to 20 years in prison. The FBI Albuquerque Field Office is investigating the case with assistance from the Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory.

