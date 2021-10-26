MDC inmate charged in death of cellmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate has been charged with the murder of his cellmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Investigators say 40-year-old Leon Casiquito and 25-year-old Telea Lui got into a fight in a cell Monday night that ended with Lui allegedly beating Casiquito to death.

Telea Lui

Leon Casiquito

According to a criminal complaint, in a recorded interview, Lui reportedly told investigators that Casiquito had been hitting Lui in the legs in a ” nagging manner” the day before. Lui allegedly stated that Casiquito continued hitting him in the legs Monday and when Casiquito returned to the cell following his designated free time, he allegedly motioned as if he was going to his Lui again.

The complaint reports that Lui admitted to punching Casiquito in the head before going into a rage, repeatedly punching, kicking, and striking Casiquito with his elbows. Authorities state Lui admitted to smashing Casiquito’s head into the ground.

Casiquito had been in jail since December for theft. Lui was awaiting trial for an aggravated assault charge from the summer. Lui has been charged with an open count of murder.