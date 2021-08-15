McKinley County cracking down on street racing

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in McKinley County have arrested a dozen people for street racing. New Mexico State Police say four of those arrests were for DWI and that they also cited 70 people in the latest operation.
The operation took place between July 17 and August 7. Gallup Police, state police, and McKinley County Sheriff’s deputies are working together to stop street racing.