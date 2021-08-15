McKinley County cracking down on street racing

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in McKinley County have arrested a dozen people for street racing. New Mexico State Police say four of those arrests were for DWI and that they also cited 70 people in the latest operation.

Story continues below

The operation took place between July 17 and August 7. Gallup Police, state police, and McKinley County Sheriff’s deputies are working together to stop street racing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES