ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor of Albuquerque Tim Keller spoke about the recent shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, that left four people dead. The shooting occurred on Monday morning, Apr. 10.

Keller said, “It’s something that Americans have to wake up to. I’ve never met a single person who has been involved in a mass shooting who does not think we have to regulate automatic weapons. And we should listen to them. Those victims, they know what they’re talking about, and we have to respect that.”

The victims killed in the shooting were 63-year-old Thomas Elliott, 57-year-old Juliana Farmer, 64-year-old Jim Tutt, and 40-year-old Joshua Barrick. Nine other people, including two officers, were injured. The gunman has been identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon; he died during the shooting.