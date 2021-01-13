Mayor Keller, APD to provide update on Metro 15 program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, Interim Chief Harold Medina, and leaders from the Albuquerque Police Department will hold a news conference at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13 to provide updates on the Metro 15 program. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page.

The Metro 15 operation targets 15 violent criminals in Albuquerque. Earlier this month, APD said that a total of 51 offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 operation began in December 2019.

At the end of December, APD provided an updated list of wanted offenders on the Metro 15 list. Since then, 31-year-old Anthony Blais was arrested.

