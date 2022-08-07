ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with Albuquerque Police investigators and community leaders, will hold a media briefing Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed on this page.

The briefing is being held to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Friday night, the fourth killing of a Muslim man since November happened in the area of Grand and Truman NE. The victim, Naeem Hussain, was ambushed and shot – just like the other three victims.